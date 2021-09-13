Dhanush signed four films with Tollywood producers 

Reliable sources say that Dhanush has signed four films with leading production houses in Tollywood.

Dhanush has first signed Sekhar Kammula's multilingual film with Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao's Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

The actor has also signed a film with Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema and Mr. Majnu fame. The film will be bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment. We also hear that Dhanush has signed two more films with RRR’s producers DVV Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers.