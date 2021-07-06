Dhanush signs one more Telugu film?

Telugu media houses have started reporting the news that the multi-faceted actor Dhanush has signed one more Telugu film. Reports say that Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema and Mr. Majnu fame is likely to helm the film and Sithara Entertainments have expressed their interest to bankroll the biggie.

Buzz is that Venky Atluri's film is a satire on the educational system of the country. The film will be made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Dhanush has also signed Sekhar Kammula's multilingual film to be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao's Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group).

Dhanush has yet-untitled films with Karthick Naren and Ram Kumar, Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan, Atrangi Re, The Gray Man, and a new film with Sun Pictures in the pipeline.