Dhanush sings the first single of GV Prakash in 2021

Dhanush and GV Prakash Kumar had worked together in many classic films including Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Mayakkam Enna, Kaaka Muttai, and Asuran . Last year, Dhanush sang a melodious track in GV Prakash's Jail . Now, Prakash has revealed that his favorite Dhanush has sung the first single of this year for him.

"Sorry for the typo . Super happy to announce my first audio single for this year is sung by my favorite @dhanushkraja ..for my next film as an actor with @rajeshmdirector produced by #sunentertainment first look and single soon the song is titled #TaTaByeBye lyrics by #GanaVinoth", tweeted GV Prakash.

Produced by Sun Entertainment for their television channel (to be directly released on Sun TV), Rajesh of Siva Manasula Sakthi fame is directing the film.

Amirtha Iyer, Reshma, Anandaraj, and Daniel Annie Pope are also playing pivotal characters in the yet-untitled film.