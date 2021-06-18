Dhanush thanks Karthik Subbaraj for giving him the notorious gangster Suruli!

National Award-winning actor Dhanush took to his Twitter page to thank his director Karthik Subbaraj for offering him the notorious gangster Suruli in today's Netflix film Jagame Thandhiram. He also thanked Subbaraj's assistants and credited them for making a quality film.
"Thank you @karthiksubbaraj for jagame thandiram and #suruli I loved every bit of working with you and playing the most notorious gangster #suruli every credit goes to you and your lovely team", tweeted Dhanush.
In an earlier interview, Karthik Subbaraj said that he narrated the story of Jagame Thandhiram to Dhanush in 2015 but due to the high budget and the Petta opportunity with Rajinikanth, the project got delayed.
Jagame Thandhiram streams on Netflix today at 12.30 PM IST.