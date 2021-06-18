Dhanush thanks Karthik Subbaraj for giving him the notorious gangster Suruli!

National Award-winning actor Dhanush took to his Twitter page to thank his director Karthik Subbaraj for offering him the notorious gangster Suruli in today's Netflix film Jagame Thandhiram. He also thanked Subbaraj's assistants and credited them for making a quality film.

"Thank you @karthiksubbaraj for jagame thandiram and #suruli I loved every bit of working with you and playing the most notorious gangster #suruli every credit goes to you and your lovely team", tweeted Dhanush.