Dhanush to begin Selvaraghavan's 'Naane Varuven' this week!

Dhanush is all set to begin shooting for his elder brother and maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven this week. The multi-faceted actor has completed shooting for Sun Pictures' Thiruchitrambalam directed by Mithran Jawahar and will be wrapping up Karthick Naren's Maaran soon.

Though Naane Varuven was announced long back by producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, the shoot wasn't commenced as Dhanush had prior commitments. We hear that Indhuja is likely to pair opposite Dhanush in the film and Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music while Aravind Krishna will be cranking the camera. Sources say that Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are planning to wrap up the film in two to three months.

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan had delivered many classics including Thulluvatho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna so, the expectations are quite high for Naane Varuven