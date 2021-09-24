Dhanush to begin shooting for Selvaraghavan's film from October!

Dhanush is currently busy shooting for Mithran Jawahar's Thiruchitrambalam. Produced by Sun Pictures, Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, and Priya Bhavani Shankar are playing the three female leads in the film while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

The latest update is that the actor is likely to begin shooting for his elder brother Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven from October. Though there were reports that the script of the film has been changed, there is no confirmation from director Selvaraghavan and producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.