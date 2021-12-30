Dhanush to begin Venky Atluri's Vaathi from next week in Hyderabad!

Reliable sources say that Dhanush is all set to begin shooting for his new film Vaathi from next week in Hyderabad. To be produced by Sithara Entertainment, Venky Atluri will be helming the action drama.

Samyuktha Menon of Theevandi fame plays the actor's pair in the biggie. While Vaathi is the title of the Tamil version, Sir is the title of the Telugu version.