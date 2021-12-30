Dhanush to begin Venky Atluri's Vaathi from next week in Hyderabad!

Reliable sources say that Dhanush is all set to begin shooting for his new film Vaathi from next week in Hyderabad. To be produced by Sithara Entertainment, Venky Atluri will be helming the action drama.
Samyuktha Menon of Theevandi fame plays the actor's pair in the biggie. While Vaathi is the title of the Tamil version, Sir is the title of the Telugu version.
To be simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu, GV Prakash is composing the music for the film, Dinesh Krishnan has been roped in to crank the camera, and Naveen Nooli of Jersey fame is taking care of the cuts.
After completing Vaathi/Sir, Dhanush will also start shooting for Shekhar Kammula's next. The actor is also expected to wrap up Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven in January.