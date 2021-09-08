Dhanush to direct Superstar Rajinikanth?

The recent interesting buzz in the Tamil media circle is that the National Award-winning actor and Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush is likely to direct the Superstar's 170th film. Another interesting development is that Rajinikanth's daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya are likely to produce the biggie.

Touted to be the last film of Rajinikanth, Superstar Rajinikanth is also planning to honor his long-time associates SP Muthuraman and Kalaignanam by crediting them in either production or direction department.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is all set to hit the screens for this Diwali. Produced by Sun Pictures, director Siva of Viswasam fame is directing the film.

Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.

For his 169th film, Rajinikanth is in talks with directors like Desingh Periyasamy and Karthik Subbaraj.



