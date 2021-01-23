Dhanush to have four theatrical releases this year!

Reliable sources in the industry say that Dhanush is likely to have four theatrical releases this year.

Yes, Dhanush's first release in 2021 will be Jagame Thandhiram, a gangster action thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Earlier, there were reports that the film would hit the screens in February but now, we hear that the makers are eyeing a possible release in April. There is another buzz that an OTT release is also under consideration.