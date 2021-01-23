Dhanush to have four theatrical releases this year!

Reliable sources in the industry say that Dhanush is likely to have four theatrical releases this year.
Yes, Dhanush's first release in 2021 will be Jagame Thandhiram, a gangster action thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Earlier, there were reports that the film would hit the screens in February but now, we hear that the makers are eyeing a possible release in April. There is another buzz that an OTT release is also under consideration.
Followed by Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush's Karnan produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and directed by Maari Selvaraj will hit the screens. By the end of this year, Dhanush's upcoming film with Karthick Naren is likely to have a grand theatrical release.
Besides these three Tamil films, Dhanush's third Hindi film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan is also likely to hit the screens this year.
Altogether if all goes well, Dhanush will have four theatrical releases this year!