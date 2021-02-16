Dhanush to play a henchman or Interpol cop in 'The Gray Man'?

In a recent interaction, The Gray Man's novel writer Mark Greaney has revealed that he was quite surprised to know that the Russo Brothers have roped in an Indian actor named Dhanush to play an important role in the film adaptation of his novel.

Mark said that he believes Dhanush plays one of the heads of the kill team that is after Court Gentry ( to be played by Ryan Gosling). With this interview, fans are guessing that Dhanush would either play an Interpol officer or a henchman in the Netflix film.