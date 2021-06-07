Dhanush to promote 'Jagame Thandhiram' on Twitter1

As producer Sashikanth and Dhanush had differences of opinion regarding the release, the actor stayed out of the promotions of Jagame Thandhiram.

But now, the actor has decided to finally promote the film. Yes, as Sashikanth sold Jagame Thandhiram to Netflix instead of theatrical release, Dhanush was upset but now, obliging the request of his fans, the actor will interact with them on Twitter Spaces tomorrow (June 7) at 7 pm. The interaction will be hosted by Alex on Sony Music South's Twitter handle.