Dhanush to promote 'Jagame Thandhiram' on Twitter

As producer Sashikanth and Dhanush had differences of opinion regarding the release, the actor stayed out of the promotions of Jagame Thandhiram.
But now, the actor has decided to finally promote the film. Yes, as Sashikanth sold Jagame Thandhiram to Netflix instead of theatrical release, Dhanush was upset but now, obliging the request of his fans, the actor will interact with them on Twitter Spaces tomorrow (June 7) at 7 pm. The interaction will be hosted by Alex on Sony Music South's Twitter handle.
"Our team of musicians, writers, and technicians will come together to talk about everything and to keep you happy for however long it takes. And yes, our dearest @dhanushkraja sir will be with us! @karthiksubbaraj @SonyMusicSouth", tweeted Santhosh Narayanan.
Jagame Thandhiram is all set to release on Netflix on June 18.