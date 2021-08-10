Dhanush to replace Harish Kalyan in Elan's 'Star?

If sources in the industry are to be believed that the much-hyped film Star in which actor Harish Kalyan was supposed to sport multiple looks has been shelved for unknown reasons.

Sources say that talks with top star Dhanush has been initiated. We hear that the producer of Star couldn't invest big so he backed out of the film. When Elan approached a few more producers, they demanded a big star for the film and hence, the director is in talks with Dhanush.