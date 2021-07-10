Dhanush to romance Nithya, Hansika, and Priya in Mithran Jawahar's next!

Reliable sources tell us that the multi-faceted Dhanush is all set to romance three heroines in his new film to be directed by Mithran Jawahar of Yaradi Nee Mohini and Uthama Puthiran fame.
Yes, we hear that Nithya Menen, Hansika Motwani, and Priya Bhavani Shankar are the three heroines under consideration.
To be produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the film while the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed. Sources say that Dhanush himself has penned the story for this yet-untitled film.
Once Dhanush completes his ongoing film with Karthick Naren and Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven, he will begin shooting for Mithran Jawahar's film.