Dhanush to stay out of 'Jagame Thandhiram' promotions!

It looks like Dhanush has disowned his upcoming gangster action thriller Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The actor is not fine with producer Sashikanth's move to release Jagame Thandhiram directly on Netflix, so he has decided to stop promoting the film on social media. Yesterday, when the makers unveiled the teaser, Dhanush did not even put a single tweet.

On the other hand, the actor has posted a poster of his upcoming film Karnan which is scheduled to hit the screens on April 9.

This action of Dhanush is the talk of the town as he has openly disowned the film. Without Dhanush, it will be quite difficult for the rest of the cast and the OTT platform to promote the film.

We hear that the producer is trying his best to convince Dhanush and amicably sort out the indifferences.

