Dhanush to team up with 'Rocky' director for a period gangster drama!

Reliable sources say that Dhanush is likely to team up with Rocky director Arun Matheshwaran for a period gangster drama.
Set in the 1950s, the test shoot of the film will happen very soon. Sources say that the actor and director are holding talks with a few production houses and an official announcement will be out very soon!
Meanwhile, Arun's Rocky is all set to release on December 23. Arun has also completed the shoot of his second directorial film Saani Kaayidham with Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan. Produced by Screen Scene, Saani Kaayidham will be directly premiering on Amazon Prime in February 2022.
Meanwhile, Dhanush will be resuming the shoot of Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven this month and planning to wrap up the entire film in January 2022.