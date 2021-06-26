Dhanush to wrap up Karthick Naren's film in July!

Tamil cinema's busiest multi-faceted actor Dhanush is planning to wrap up D huruvangal Pathinaaru and Mafia director Karthick Naren's upcoming film in July.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Sharfu, and Suhas, the writers of Malayalam films Varathan and Virus are co-writing the film along with Karthick Naren while lyricist Vivek is penning the dialogues and lyrics.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the yet-untitled film and Malavika Mohanan is paired opposite Dhanush.

National Award-winning actor Samuthirakani and Mahendran of Master fame are also playing pivotal characters in the biggie.

After completing Karthick's film, Dhanush will begin Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven in August. He also has Atrangi Re, The Gray Man, Sekhar Kammula's multilingual, and a yet-untitled film with Ratsasan director Ram Kumar in the pipeline.







