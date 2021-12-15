Dhanush wants to act with Ranbir Kapoor!

While National Award-winning actor Dhanush was busy promoting his upcoming Hindi film Atrangi Re in Mumbai, he was asked to name the Hindi actor with whom he would like to share screen space in the future. Replying to this question, Dhanush immediately replied Ranbir Kapoor.

Dhanush said that he would like to see how their screen presence would explode on the big screen. Earlier, Dhanush heaped praise on Ranbir's Sanju on Twitter.