Dhanush: What would have been a great theatrical experience coming to Netflix

Ever since Jagame Thandhiram 's producer, Sashikanth had inked a deal with Netflix for the direct digital premiere, Dhanush stopped tweeting about the film. He almost disowned Jagame Thandhiram and refused to take part in any promotional activities.

But after the trailer launch, he surprised his team by tweeting the trailer. "What would have been a great theatrical experience coming to Netflix. Nevertheless hope you all enjoy Jagame Thandhiram and suruli@karthiksubbaraj @Music_Santhosh", he tweeted.

However, Dhanush didn't tag Sashikanth as the actor is still upset with his producer. Dhanush wanted Jagame Thandhiram to release in theaters and pushed the release of his other film Karnan but Sashikanth went ahead and signed the deal with Netflix, which pissed off the actor.

Karnan has tasted a box office success and Dhanush believes that Jagame Thandhiram also has the potential to mint good money in the ticket window.