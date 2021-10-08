Dhanush wraps up the shoot of 'Thiruchitrambalam'!

Actor Dhanush has wrapped up the shoot of his new film Thiruchitrambalam, which is being produced by Sun Pictures.

Directed by Mithran Jawahar of Yaradi Nee Mohini and Uthama Puthiran fame, Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar are playing the three female leads in the film while Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja are playing pivotal characters.