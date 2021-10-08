Dhanush wraps up the shoot of 'Thiruchitrambalam'!

Actor Dhanush has wrapped up the shoot of his new film Thiruchitrambalam, which is being produced by Sun Pictures.
Directed by Mithran Jawahar of Yaradi Nee Mohini and Uthama Puthiran fame, Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar are playing the three female leads in the film while Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja are playing pivotal characters.
After a break, Anirudh and Dhanush are reuniting with this film. Now, Dhanush is all set to wrap up his upcoming action thriller Maaran with director Karthick Naren.
After completing the shoot of these two films, Dhanush is likely to begin Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven with Kalaipuli S Thanu this month.
Besides the above-mentioned films, Dhanush also has Atrangi Re, Netflix film The Gray Man, and a yet-untitled film with Sekhar Kammula in the pipeline.