Dhanush's 'Atrangi Re' on Disney + Hotstar, Dec 24

Dhanush's third Hindi film Atrangi Re is all set to release on December 24 but not in theaters. Yes, the film will be directly premiered on Disney + Hotstar for the Christmas weekend.
Directed by Aanand L Rai who had launched Dhanush in Bollywood with the blockbuster Raanjhanna, the film also has Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.
AR Rahman who had composed music for Raanjhanna is scoring the music for the film. The trailer will be out tomorrow on Disney + Hotstar.
Director Aanand L Rai has shot the film in Madurai, Agra, Mumbai, and Delhi. Interestingly, Atrangi Re is the second director digital film of Dhanush after Jagame Thandhiram. But unlike Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush is promoting Atrangi Re on social media. His next Maaran is also likely to be directly released on Disney + Hotstar.