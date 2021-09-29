Dhanush's 'Atrangi Re' to release on Netflix!

A few months back, Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram had a direct digital premiere on Netflix. Needless to say, the film was not only trashed by critics but turned out to be a colossal OTT flop. Now, one more film of Dhanush is all set to be premiered on Netflix.
Yes, sources say that the actor's third Hindi film Atrangi Re will not have a theatrical release.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, who directed Dhanush's debut Bollywood film Raanjhanna, this film has Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the cast.
The makers have shot the film in North India and Madurai. AR Rahman is composing the music for Atrangi Re. Dhanush also has Karthick Naren's Maaran, Mithran Jawahar's Thiruchitrambalam, Netflix film The Gray Man, and a yet-untitled film Sekhar Kammula in the pipeline.