Dhanush's bilingual film titled 'Vaathi' in Tamil, 'Sir' in Telugu

Chennai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Dhanush's next film, a bilingual, has been titled 'Vaathi' in Tamil and 'Sir' in Telugu, the filmmakers announced on Thursday.

The film, which will be directed by Venky Atluri, has triggered huge excitement as this will be Dhanush's first direct Telugu film.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the film has music by G.V. Prakash and Dinesh Krishnan as its cinematographer. Navin Nooli will be the editor of this film.