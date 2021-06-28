Dhanush's D43 final schedule to be shot in Hyderabad!

We hear that the final schedule of Dhanush's upcoming film with Karthick Naren will be shot in Hyderabad and not in Chennai. As reported earlier, the final schedule of the film will begin in July.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and directed by Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru fame, Sharfu, and Suhas, the writers of Malayalam films Varathan and Virus are co-writing the screenplay film. Lyricist Vivek is penning the dialogues and songs in the yet-untitled film and GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music.