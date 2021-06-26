Dhanush's dream house in Poes garden gets ready!!

The reason behind this hard work is his dream house. Estimated at a whopping budget of 150 crores, the building is under construction at Poes Garden in Chennai.

Generally, Dhanush takes more time to complete his project and there are times when he used to concentrate on one project. But in recent times, he has been signing multiple films and working 24*7 without taking any break.

Dhanush wants the house to be fully equipped with all kinds of amenities including a swimming pool, gym, and a home theatre.

The actor wants to earn the entire budget of his dream house through his upcoming films and hence he is signing several projects. He is also said to have increased his remuneration for the same.

Dhanush has yet-untitled films with Karthick Naren and Ram Kumar, Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan, Atrangi Re, The Gray Man, Sekhar Kammula's multilingual, and a new film with Sun Pictures.

He is also in talks with a few producers for his films that are to be made in 2022.