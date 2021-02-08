Dhanush's fans paste posters requesting 'Jagame Thandhiram' to release in theatres!

Fans of Dhanush have already trended a hashtag on Twitter requesting the producer of the actor's upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram to reconsider his decision and release the film only in theaters. Later, Dhanush himself has tweeted saying that he is also hoping like all his fans for a possible theatrical release.

Now, the Tenkasi and Tirunelveli fans of Dhanush have pasted posters requesting Y Not Studios' CEO Sashikanth to reconsider his decision and release Jagame Thandhiram in theaters so that fans, movie buffs, and theater employees will get a new lease of life.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, James Cosmo of Game of Thrones fame, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sanchana Natarajan are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Sources say that Sashikanth is planning to ink a deal with Netflix for a direct OTT release.