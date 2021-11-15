Dhanush's film with Elan is a fresh script!

Earlier there were rumors that Dhanush has replaced Harish Kalyan in Pyaar Prema Kadhal director Elan's Star . But now, we hear that Elan's script for Dhanush is a fresh one. Yes, sources say that the story is set in the period backdrop. Elan and Dhanush are currently looking for an apt producer.

After completing Dhanush's film, Elan will resume the shoot of Harish Kalyan's Star. Meanwhile, Dhanush has completed the shoot of Karthick Naren's Maaran and Mithran Jawahar's Thiruchitrambalam. While Malavika Mohanan plays Dhanush's pair in Maaran, Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar are playing the female leads in Thiruchitrambalam.

Dhanush is currently busy shooting for Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Indhuja plays Dhanush's pair in the film and Yogi Babu is also said to be playing an important role.