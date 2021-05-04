Dhanush's 'Ilamai Thirumbuthe' video with Aishwarya goes viral!

An old video clip of Dhanush singing the melodious Ilamai Thirumbuthe from his father-in-law Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta has become viral on social networking sites.
This impromptu performance of Dhanush was for his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth on her birthday a few years back. Aishwarya was seen blushing in the video while Dhanush dedicated the song to her.
On the work front, Dhanush is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man directed by the Russo Brothers. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
After completing his portions, Dhanush will resume shooting for Karthick Naren's new film with Sathya Jyothi Films and Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven.
Watch the cute video of Dhanush singing for Aishwarya here : https://twitter.com/vijayandrewsj/status/1389241407362146304?s=20--