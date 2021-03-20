Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' gets an 18+ certificate on Netflix

Generally, Netflix, the OTT giant makes sure to label the movies with age restrictions. For their upcoming gangster action thriller Jagame Thandhiram, Netflix has given an 18+ certificate, which means the content is only suitable for audiences who are aged 18 and above.

The synopsis on the Netflix website is as follows. "A nomadic gangster finds himself caught between good and evil in a fight for a place to call home. Starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and James Cosmo".