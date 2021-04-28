Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' to premiere from June 18 on Netflix!

Dhanush's gangster action thriller film Jagame Thandhiram is all set to be premiered on Netflix on June 18. Produced by Sashikanth's Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment, Karthik Subbaraj of Petta fame has directed the film.

In Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush plays a Madurai-based gangster named Suruli but he lands up in the UK and starts working together with foreign gangsters.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanjana Natarajan, and James Cosmo are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Santhosh Narayanan's songs are already big hits among the listeners, especially the Rakita Rakita and Buji tracks.

However, Dhanush and his fans are unhappy with Sashikanth's move as they expected a grand theatrical release like his recent hit Karnan. The actor has also stopped promoting Jagame Thandhiram on his Twitter and other social networking platforms.