Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' to release digitally on June 18

Chennai, April 27 (IANS) Actor Dhanush's new Tamil film "Jagame Thandhiram" will have a direct OTT release worldwide on June 18. The film co-stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George, and marks the Indian debut of Scottish actor James Cosmo.

The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, and it tells the story of a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil.