Dhanush's Karnan continues to win awards!

Dhanush's critically acclaimed and commercially successful film Karnan has won the Best Indian Film Award at the Bangalore Innovative International Film Festival. More than 100 films from 20 countries were selected and screened in 30 languages.
The film's director Mari Selvaraj has received the award at the event. Produced by the veteran Kalaippuli S Thanu's V Creations, the film was appreciated by the critics and general audiences alike.
Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for the film, all the songs in the film are chartbusters. Leading critics appreciated the metaphorical visuals of Karnan's cinematographer Theni Eswar while Selva R K's sensible cuts also won accolades. The film was loosely based on the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence.
Karnan was also the last theatrical release before the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.
