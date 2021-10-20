Dhanush's Karnan continues to win awards!

Dhanush's critically acclaimed and commercially successful film Karnan has won the Best Indian Film Award at the Bangalore Innovative International Film Festival. More than 100 films from 20 countries were selected and screened in 30 languages.

The film's director Mari Selvaraj has received the award at the event. Produced by the veteran Kalaippuli S Thanu's V Creations, the film was appreciated by the critics and general audiences alike.