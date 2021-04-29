Dhanush's 'Karnan' to be remade in Telugu?

A section of media has reported that Dhanush's recent blockbuster film Karnan is likely to be soon remade in Telugu. But the film's producer Kalaipuli S Thanu hasn't confirmed this news anywhere. However, we hear that talks are on for the remake of the Dhanush starrer.

Buzz is that Bellamkonda Suresh is in talks to snap the Telugu remake rights of Karnan. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan talked about the rise of a youngster from an oppressed community against the injustice that happened to his people and village.