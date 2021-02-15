Dhanush's 'Karnan' to release on April 9

Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Natty, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in the film. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music and Theni Eshwar has cranked the camera.

Dhanush's upcoming rural action drama Karnan i s all set to release on April 9. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations, Maari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame is directing the film.

Dhanush has recently completed the dubbing of the film before leaving for the US to shoot for his Netflix film The Gray Man with the Russo Brothers.

Interestingly, Karnan was supposed to release for last year's Summer holidays but due to the COVID19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the release date.

Meanwhile, Dhanush's one more film Jagame Thandhiram is likely to directly stream on Netflix.