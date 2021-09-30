Dhanush's 'Maaran' final schedule begins today!

The final schedule of Dhanush's Maaran has commenced today. Most of the scenes of the film were shot in Hyderabad, a grand set was erected at Ramoji Film City and director Karthick Naren has pulled off the film despite the challenging pandemic situation.
Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Malavika Mohanan plays Dhanush's pair in the film. Maaran also has an ensemble of actors including Samthurakani, Mahendran of Master fame, and Smruthi Venkat. The entire shoot is likely to be wrapped by the second week of October.
GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for this action thriller, Malayalam writers duo Sharfu and Suhas of Varathan and Virus fame has jointly penned the screenplay of Maaran while lyricist Vivek is penning the dialogues and songs.
If all goes well, Maaran will hit the screens by early next year.