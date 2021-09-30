Dhanush's 'Maaran' final schedule begins today!

The final schedule of Dhanush's Maaran has commenced today. Most of the scenes of the film were shot in Hyderabad, a grand set was erected at Ramoji Film City and director Karthick Naren has pulled off the film despite the challenging pandemic situation.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Malavika Mohanan plays Dhanush's pair in the film. Maaran also has an ensemble of actors including Samthurakani, Mahendran of Master fame, and Smruthi Venkat. The entire shoot is likely to be wrapped by the second week of October.