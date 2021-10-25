Dhanush's 'Maaran' to skip theatrical release!

Dhanush's Maaran will not release in theaters. Yes, reliable sources say that Sathya Jyothi Films have inked a deal with Disney + Hotstar to release Maaran for the Pongal Holiday weekend.

Though Dhanush was upset with Jagame Thandhiram's OTT release, he finally accepted the producer's decision. Now, the actor is facing the same scenario once again as Sathya Jyothi Films feel that a direct digital release would be perfect for Maaran that was made at a decent budget.