Dhanush's next titled 'Maaran', first look out!

Sathya Jyothi Films, the producers of Dhanush's new film, has unveiled the first look poster of his new film Maaran.
Directed by Karthick Naren, Malavika Mohanan is Dhanush's pair in Maaran. The film also has an ensemble of actors including Samthurakani, Mahendran of Master fame, and Smruthi Venkat.
Touted to be a mass action thriller, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film. As Karthick's second film Mafia was turned down by critics, he sought the help of Sharfu, and Suhas, the writers of Varathan and Virus to jointly write the screenplay of Maaran and lyricist Vivek is penning the dialogues and songs.
The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Hyderabad.