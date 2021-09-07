Dhanush's producers to team up with Kamal Haasan?

Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are bankrolling many big-budget films in Tamil and Telugu. They are the producers of Dhanush's Pan-India film with Shekar Kammula and Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film with Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV.

These top producers have also met Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan recently, which lead to speculations that they are going to join hands with the veteran actor for an exciting project.

Kamal Haasan is currently busy shooting for his action thriller film Vikram with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vikram also has an ensemble of actors including Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

After completing Vikram, Kamal Haasan will start shooting for Indian 2, he is also likely to join hands with director Mahesh Narayanan for Thevar Magan 2.