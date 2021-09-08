Dhanush's 'Thiruchitrambalam' video clip leaked!

The shoot of Dhanush's upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam is progressing at a brisk pace in Chennai and surrounding locales. A video clip featuring Dhanush and Nithya Menen was leaked on the internet. Both Dhanush and Nithya had a happy dance in the video reminding us of the famous Vennilave song from Minsara Kanavu.

Dhanush looked super smart with tucked-in formals while Nithya was seen in a salwar. Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Mithran Jawahar of Yaradi Nee Mohini fame, Raashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja are playing pivotal characters in Thiruchitrambalam. Dhanush is said to be upset with this leak and strictly instructed his team to tighten the security in the shooting spot.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this romantic drama written by Dhanush.