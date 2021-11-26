Dhanush's timely help to choreographer Sivasankar 

We had earlier reported that popular National Award-winning choreographer Sivasankar is hospitalized after he tested positive for COVID19.
The family members were struggling to pay the hospital fees and had asked for the help of the film fraternities through media and publicists. Understanding the situation, actor Dhanush has come forward and donated a huge sum of money to Sivasankar's family.
Sivasankar is the choreographer for the viral hit of Dhanush's Manmadha Rasa from Thiruda Thirudi. The song was Dhanush's visiting card those days in Tamil cinema.
Netizens thanked Dhanush for this timely help. Besides Dhanush, popular actor Sony Sood has also promised to help Sivasankar's family.
We at Sify.com wish the choreographer a speedy recovery.