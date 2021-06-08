Dhanush's Twitter Spaces created a new record!

The Twitter Spaces session attended by Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj, Santhosh Narayanan, and the team Jagame Thandhiram has created a new record globally.
The Twitter Space Session saw more than 17000 Twitter users and it has surpassed Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead Twitter Spaces session. These days Twitter Spaces is the new tool to promote films and it turns out to be effective.
Hosted by Sony Music's South channel, the entire crew of Jagame Thandhiram interacted with fans. Standup comedian Alex's hosting style was a big letdown because of his long speech without allowing the crew to speak.
The session turned interesting only after Dhanush joined the group and he revealed a lot of interesting facts about the film.
Fans of Dhanush are super excited and proud of the new record on Twitter set by the actor and team Jagame Thandhiram