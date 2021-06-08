Dhanush's Twitter Spaces created a new record!

The Twitter Spaces session attended by Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj, Santhosh Narayanan, and the team Jagame Thandhiram has created a new record globally.

The Twitter Space Session saw more than 17000 Twitter users and it has surpassed Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead Twitter Spaces session. These days Twitter Spaces is the new tool to promote films and it turns out to be effective.