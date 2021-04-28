Dharmendra is 'a loner living with the remembrance of those touching memories'

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Bollywood icon Dharmendra tweeted to say he is a loner now, living with his memories. He says he misses the days he used to actively shoot for films.

The actor shared his sentiments replying to a post by filmmaker Anil Sharma. In his tweet, Sharma had posted a black and white throwback picture of Dharmendra with the late filmmaker Yash Chopra and the late actors Feroz Khan and Iftekhar, from the time they shot Chopra' 1969 film, "Aadmi Aur Insaan". The snapshot catches the quartet in a happy mood.