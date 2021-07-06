Dharmendra on K.Jo's new film: 'You will see me again in a romantic role'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Dharmendra on Tuesday afternoon took to Instagram to share information about his comeback role in Karan Johar's new film, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", saying he would be seen once again in a romantic avatar.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.