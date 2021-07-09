Dharmendra pays heartfelt tribute to late star Dilip Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Days after the demise of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, veteran star Dharmendra, on Friday, shared a heartfelt social media tribute for the late actor, reminiscing the time when he used to ask himself if he would ever be like him.

Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra shared a video clip and remembered his youth, before stepping into the film industry.He recalled finding his glimpse in the film posters and tweeted, "Dosto, Dalip Sahab ki rukhsati par ... mere ...aap ke runde runde jazbaat ye ... uss Azeem fankar... uss neek rooh insaan ko.... ek Shradhanjali hai Folded hands. woh chale gaye ..un ki yaadein na ja payegi."In a video clip, Dharmendra could be heard saying, "Naukri karta, cycle pe aata jaata, filmi posters mein apni jhalak dekhta, raaton ko jaagta, anhone khwab dekhta, subah utkar aayne se puchta 'mai Dilip Kumar ban sakta hun kya?"After Dilip Kumar's death, Dharmendra had shared a picture with the late actor's body and tweeted, "Saira ne jab kaha. 'Dharam , dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai' Dosto, jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. Dosto, mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata. Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon."Just two days prior to Dilip Kumar's death, Saira Banu had tweeted about his improving medical condition since her husband had been keeping unwell recently. But that was a short-lived glimmer of hope as he passed away on Wednesday morning at the P.D. Hinduja Hospital, where he had been admitted on June 30.Dilip Kumar was laid to rest at Juhu's cemetery with full state honours on Wednesday evening. Several people gathered outside his residence to catch the last glimpse of the 'Mughal-e-Azam' actor before his funeral. The funeral was attended by politicians, Bollywood stars, among others. (ANI)