Dharmendra recalls shooting special song for his iconic movie 'Jagir'

A fan of Dharmendra tweeted a short clip from one of his iconic songs featuring him with Mithun Chakraborty, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Danny Denzongpa, Shoma Anand.Crooned by the late legendary singer Kishore Kumar, 'Emon Mojar Shohor Jara' was shot on the streets of Bengal.Thanking his fan, the 85-year-old star re-shared the clip on his Twitter handle and recalled the fond memories associated with his 1984 cult classic."Kakoli, thanks for this lovely clip. Love this city of Joy. Used to stay at Grand Hotel. Glittering Princess street was close to my hotel. Occasionally Midnight walk In this street was great fun for this young man from village," he wrote in the caption.'Jagir' is an Indian dacoit-western film directed by Pramod Chakravorty, starring Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Danny Denzongpa, Shoma Anand and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. It was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1984, and was dubbed in Bengali as 'Tin Murti'.The multi-starrer follows the story of three musketeers - Shankar (Dharmendra), Sangha (Mithun) and Danny (Danny), who fight to help the needy and punish the greedy.Lakhan Singh (Amrish Puri), an evil dacoit kills Shoor Veer Singh while robbing a royal locket that conceals a map to the treasure. Years later, Singh's son- Shankar, along with Sangha and Danny set out to save the treasure.The music by legendary RD Burman and choir of acclaimed singers including- Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Shailendra Singh, Shakti Thakur served as an asset to the film. (ANI)