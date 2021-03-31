Dharmendra's grandson Rajveer Deol to make his Bollywood debut with Barjatya production

The 'Sholay' actor took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures featuring Rajveer. He urged his fans to shower love on Rajveer and Avnish as they step into the world of Indian cinema. The title of the film is still kept under wraps."Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut," wrote the 'Dharam Veer' actor."I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol," he added.Celebrity followers including Bobby Deol and more than 14 thousand fans liked the post. Scores of fans sent in congratulatory messages in the comments section for the debut project.Rajveer is Sunny Deol's younger son. Earlier in 2019, the 'Gadar' actor's elder son Karan Deol had made his Bollywood romantic-drama film, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' opposite Sahher Bambba.With Rajveer, filmmaker Suraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya is also venturing into Indian cinema with the untitled directorial project. (ANI)