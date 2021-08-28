Dhruv learns Kabaddi for Mari Selvaraj's next!

Dhruv Vikram is being trained by professional Kabaddi players for his upcoming film with director Mari Selvaraj.
The actor is daily visiting a college in Chennai where these professionals are helping him to understand the techniques of the game. The actor is looking super fit for his role in the film, which is said to be based on a real-life incident that happened in a Tamil Kabaddi player's life.
Produced by Pa. Ranjith's Neelam Productions in association with Little Red Car, the shoot of the film will begin soon.
Meanwhile, Dhruv has also completed his portions in the upcoming multistarrer film Mahaan with his dad Chiyaan Vikram. Dhruv will also soon dubbing for Mahaan, the film will hit the screens by early next year.