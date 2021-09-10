Dhruv plays Vikram's son Dada in 'Mahaan'!

Today(September 10), on the auspicious Vinayagar Chathurthi Day, the makers of Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv's Mahaan have unveiled the character poster of the latter.

Dhruv plays Chiyaan Vikram's son named Dada in the film. The young actor looks super fit. Interestingly, Vikram's name is Mahaan in the film and he plays a gangster while Dhruv's name is Dada and he seems to be practicing Yoga, a calm and composed guy.