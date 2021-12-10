Dhruv to croon for a song in ‘Mahaan’!

Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv is all set to debut as a singer with his upcoming film Mahaan.
Interestingly, Dhruv will be sharing screen space with his dad Vikram in the biggie. Both the actors have also recently dubbed their lines in Mahaan.
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film. Vani Bhojan, Bobby Simha, Simran, and Sanath are playing pivotal characters in Mahaan.
The film is being bankrolled by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studio. Shreyaas Krishna has cranked the camera for the film and Vivek Harshan is taking care of the cuts.
The makers are currently busy with the post-production works. Mahaan is all set to premiere in January 2022 on Amazon Prime Vide