Dhruv to croon for a song in ‘Mahaan’!

Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv is all set to debut as a singer with his upcoming film Mahaan.

Interestingly, Dhruv will be sharing screen space with his dad Vikram in the biggie. Both the actors have also recently dubbed their lines in Mahaan.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film. Vani Bhojan, Bobby Simha, Simran, and Sanath are playing pivotal characters in Mahaan.