Dhruv to play a Kabaddi player in his next with Mari Selvaraj!

In his upcoming film with director Mari Selvaraj, Dhruv Vikram will be seen playing a Kabaddi player. In an official statement, the makers have revealed the basic character arc of Dhruv.

" Dhruv Vikram will be seen starring in this true story of a sportsman who clawed his way from the rural hinterland of Tamil Nadu to finally winning the nation's highest sports honor and winning gold for his country at the Asian Games", read the statement.