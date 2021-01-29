Dhruv to play a Kabaddi player in his next with Mari Selvaraj!

In his upcoming film with director Mari Selvaraj, Dhruv Vikram will be seen playing a Kabaddi player. In an official statement, the makers have revealed the basic character arc of Dhruv.
" Dhruv Vikram will be seen starring in this true story of a sportsman who clawed his way from the rural hinterland of Tamil Nadu to finally winning the nation's highest sports honor and winning gold for his country at the Asian Games", read the statement.
Dhruv is currently training the basic Kabaddi skills from a reputed trainer and getting ready for the film with a toned physique. Produced by Pa. Ranjith's Neelam Productions in association with Little Red Car, the shoot of the film is likely to begin next month.
Talking about the film, Dhruv says "One of the things I learned from being my father's son is that in the pursuit of your dream, dedication to your craft is above all else. I'm blessed to join hands with two people who embody this very trait that my father taught me to cherish".